Someone in Ontario is renting a mattress on floor of shared basement for $420 per month

Oct 3 2023, 3:27 pm
It can be quite the challenge to find an affordable place to rent in Ontario’s high-priced housing market, fostering increasingly concerning rental situations conjured up by landlords looking to capitalize on tenants’ desperation.

A new Kijiji listing out of Cambridge shows off a basement apartment already occupied by four tenants, and the landlord is looking to pack one more resident into the mix and squeeze another $420 per month (plus utilities!) out of their investment.

If the price to share a basement with four random dudes wasn’t enough of an ask, the landlord appears only to be interested in renting out the mattress on the floor to a male tenant of Gujarati background.

The listing explains that the current tenants of the newly constructed basement on Cranston Avenue, occupied since the start of September, will be moving to a new location on October 20, and are renting out the space.

According to the listing, “4 Gujarati Indian boys are living there and have to share a room with one Gujarati boy.”

Described in the listing as “perfect, nice and cozy to live” the basement apartment comes with a separate kitchen and laundry, as well as a “spacious” cupboard.

A TikTok calling out the listing has been circulating, spurring negative comments directed towards the landlord and calling out the current state of housing in the province.

The listing joins what is beginning to feel like a tidal wave of rooming house-style rentals popping up in markets around the province amid sky-high housing costs and runaway inflation.

