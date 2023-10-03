Someone in Ontario is renting a mattress on floor of shared basement for $420 per month

It can be quite the challenge to find an affordable place to rent in Ontario’s high-priced housing market, fostering increasingly concerning rental situations conjured up by landlords looking to capitalize on tenants’ desperation.

A new Kijiji listing out of Cambridge shows off a basement apartment already occupied by four tenants, and the landlord is looking to pack one more resident into the mix and squeeze another $420 per month (plus utilities!) out of their investment.

If the price to share a basement with four random dudes wasn’t enough of an ask, the landlord appears only to be interested in renting out the mattress on the floor to a male tenant of Gujarati background.

Mattress available for $420 to Gujarati boy in Cambridge. 4 Gujarati boys are living there and have to share a room with one Gujarati boy the ad says. 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/bkiKNMBNzu — Justice_Queen 🏗🏙🚇⚖️ (@RE_MarketWatch) October 3, 2023

The listing explains that the current tenants of the newly constructed basement on Cranston Avenue, occupied since the start of September, will be moving to a new location on October 20, and are renting out the space.

According to the listing, “4 Gujarati Indian boys are living there and have to share a room with one Gujarati boy.”

Described in the listing as “perfect, nice and cozy to live” the basement apartment comes with a separate kitchen and laundry, as well as a “spacious” cupboard.

illegal, these slum lords need to be stopped — Shawn Elizabeth (@ShawnElizabet15) October 3, 2023

A TikTok calling out the listing has been circulating, spurring negative comments directed towards the landlord and calling out the current state of housing in the province.

Rent A Mattress for $420. 🤡 — Samir (@samir6ix) October 3, 2023

The listing joins what is beginning to feel like a tidal wave of rooming house-style rentals popping up in markets around the province amid sky-high housing costs and runaway inflation.