Mississauga man arrested in $1M home renovation scam

A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly defrauding GTA residents of more than $1 million in a home renovation scam.

Peel Regional Police received several fraud reports that named the same suspect: 58-year-old Milentje Djordjevic of Mississauga.

“The suspect promised contractor home services and was paid deposits and used sub-contractors,” stated a release. “Several victims have come forward and stated that services had never even begun.”

All in all, investigators believe that the fraud totals over $1 million — and police believe that there could be more victims.

Djordjevic was arrested and charged with defrauding the public and four counts of fraud over $5,000. He’s scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date.

Police are asking people to “consider not prepaying for products or services when dealing with unknown or unproven individuals.”

“Check references and establish a contract and payment schedule for services rendered,” they advised.

Since police believe that there could be more victims in the home renovation scam, they’re asking people with information to contact the Fraud Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3335. People can also leave information anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.