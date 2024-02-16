Mikhail Grabovski surprises Leafs fan wearing his jersey

Former Maple Leafs forward Mikhail Grabovski was in the house at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night as Toronto defeated the New York Islanders.

And despite hanging up his skates in 2016 and last playing for the Leafs in 2013, it’s clear that his influence on Toronto’s fanbase is still felt.

After receiving a special nod on the jumbotron in the first period, the Belarusian was in for another heartwarming moment during intermission.

Mikhail Grabovski is in the house tonight. @OfficialGrabo pic.twitter.com/XQKdYLMl6v — David Alter (@dalter) February 16, 2024

As most fans do between periods, Grabovski was walking through the arena’s corridor when he stumbled upon a young fan wearing a No. 84 jersey bearing his name.

Grabovski, 40, decided to catch him by surprise and record the moment of realization that followed.

“No way, man!” the fan exclaimed, laughing.

“You’re my favourite player,” he added before shaking hands with the former winger, who spent five seasons in Toronto.

“Love to see fans still reppin’ my jersey,” Grabovski wrote, sharing the video on social media.

Love to see fans still reppin’ my jersey 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/VDmdAi10Id — Mikhail Grabovski (@OfficialGrabo) February 16, 2024

Speaking of social media, Grabovski, who currently serves as an assistant coach for HC Dinamo Minsk in the KHL, has been quite active as of late, especially on TikTok.

My first duet… how’d I do? 😂 pic.twitter.com/STtCZgBNY6 — Mikhail Grabovski (@OfficialGrabo) February 9, 2024

By posting funny stories to family videos, Grabovski seems to be attracting a new generation of fans who may not even be old enough to remember his playing days.

Drafted in the fifth round by the Montreal Canadiens in 2004, Grabovski was traded to Toronto in exchange for the draft rights to Greg Pateryn and a second-round pick in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

After hitting his peak in a Leafs jersey, Grabovski also saw brief stints with the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders before retiring with 534 games and 296 points under his belt.