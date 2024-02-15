Wife of former Raptors player makes elaborate cake for Pacers star

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was the recipient of an impressive cake made right here in Toronto at a bakery co-founded by the wife of a teammate and former Toronto Raptors player.

The Pacers were in town on Wednesday night to tip off against the Raptors in an emotional return for recently traded star Pascal Siakam.

Following the game, the Pacers shared a heartfelt moment from the team’s plane, where guard Tyrese Haliburton received an elaborately detailed cake from a local Toronto bakery to celebrate his recent selection in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Haliburton’s surprise is evident when a flight attendant presents the basketball-themed confection as teammates cheer and clap in acknowledgement of the player’s second consecutive All-Star appearance.

The cake was made by Diana Johnson, wife of former Raptors forward James Johnson, who suited up for Toronto in the 2011-2012 season and currently plays for the Pacers.

Diana Johnson is co-owner of Velvet Lane Cakes near St. Lawrence Market, known for its hyper-detailed creations.

Haliburton likely didn’t fill up on too much of the cake, as he is gearing up to appear as a starter in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on February 18 in Indianapolis.