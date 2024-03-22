There's a massive butter tart festival in Ontario this spring

Midland, Ontario’s butter tart festival is coming back this spring for an entire day celebrating the sugary, buttery, quintessentially Canadian treat.

Now in its 11th year, Ontario’s Best Butter Tart Festival will be back better than ever this June as vendors from across the province vie for their confections to be crowned the best butter tart in Ontario.

Midland, a Georgian Bay town with a population of just under 17,000, will welcome an estimated 60,000 visitors and more than 200 vendors for the festival, which takes over the town’s entire downtown core and beautiful waterfront parks.

If you’re not in the mood for butter tarts (the festival sells about 200,000 each year), that’s no problem! There’s also a selection of other food vendors for when you need to break up all the sweetness with something savoury.

The festival also hosts entertainment throughout the day, including live music at the main stage and buskers all over the town. They also offer a free shuttle service to get around, and a Kidzone for the little ones to work off their sugar high.

The day culminates with a series of butter tart judging panels, including both professional and home bakers, in different categories like “Traditional” and “Wild” before crowning the Best in Show.

Ontario’s Best Butter Tart Festival takes place on Saturday, June 8 this year, from 9 am to 5 pm.