Cactus Club Cafe to open third Toronto location at Yonge Sheppard Centre

Love it or hate it, Cactus Club Cafe is an institution in western Canada and has been steadily continuing its creep into Ontario ever since its first Toronto location opened its doors in 2015.

It appears as though the Vancouver-based chain is expanding further, with a third TO location slated to move into the currently-under-renovation Yonge Sheppard Centre.

The brand — which boasts a healthy fleet of 32 locations across Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Saskatchewan — has yet to officially announce the location or reveal an opening date, but a listing on the Yonge-Sheppard Centre website claims the outpost is “coming soon.”

The restaurant has had its fair share of controversy over the years, ranging in severity between accusations of racist practices and the age-old debate of whether or not it’s worth the hype, with one Reddit user describing it as “if ChatGPT made a restaurant.”

While many Toronto foodies complain that the eats and experience of the huge Canadian chain feels soulless and uninspired, an equally vocal other side argues that it’s dependable and is one of the better options for standard chain restaurants in the city.

Regardless of the true answer to the latter debate, there’s no arguing Cactus Club Cafe’s staying power, and with their latest upcoming expansion bringing the restaurant to North York, their grip on Toronto is only tightening.

Cactus Club Cafe’s existing Toronto locations are at First Canadian Place in the Financial District and at Sherway Gardens.