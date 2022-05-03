What does Microsoft’s new Toronto office have a lot of? Windows.

Lame pun aside, there are windows everywhere you look with enviable views of the CN Tower and other parts of the city.

Here’s a quick video tour of the space:

There’s a wall of south-facing windows overlooking Lake Ontario where you can easily pass a few minutes just watching planes take off from Billy Bishop Airport. There’s also a window with the Microsoft logo and, at the right angle, you can take a picture of the CN Tower right in the centre of it.

Located at 81 Bay Street at CIBC Square and across the street from Scotiabank Arena, Microsoft’s downtown Toronto headquarters is in the heart of it all. The company occupies four floors (41 to 44) and spans 132,000-square-foot of state-of-the-art office space.

The space is the epitome of modern Canadiana, with pale wood and bright red accents throughout the area.

Elevators are adorned with flags from different provinces, and meeting spaces are named after different cities or something distinctly Canadian.

If you need to take a break from it all, there’s a retro red floating fireplace and benches with blue cottage-like panelling that lend very cottage country vibes. All that’s missing are the red Adirondack chairs.

Dealing with Monday blues? There are tables etched with inspirational quotes to hopefully get you out of your funk.

If all else fails, you can always grab a coffee from the Cloud Bar.

Since the company has adopted a hybrid culture long before the pandemic, some parts of the office are mostly empty but should employees decide to come in; there are standing desks, lockers, and chic cafeterias.

Built-in walls are adorned with mini sculptures and decor from local shops and artists. And speaking of local, the office is dotted with paintings and murals by Canadian artists such as Shaheer Zazai, Janna Watson, Kristiina Lahde and more.

Gamers will undoubtedly appreciate a mural by artist Jordan Bennett, a colourful and playful take on a game console.

Sustainability is a massive part of the design, and 3,000 sensors across the space track water use, energy consumption, and carbon emissions.

According to a release, Microsoft plans to become carbon negative by 2030 and “by 2050, to remove more carbon from the environment than we have emitted since our founding.” And just so you know, you’re in an IT company; all that real-time information is artfully displayed on a constantly changing living wall.

We’re not jealous. Not even a little bit.