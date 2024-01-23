Michelle Yeoh keeps popping up at Toronto restaurants and everyone is loving it

Michelle Yeoh always seems to be everywhere all at once, but right now she’s in Toronto and hitting up some of the city’s favourite spots.

The Malaysia-born actress is in town filming a new Star Trek movie, and it looks like she’s already begun to make the most of all of the delicious restaurants the city has to offer.

The first Yeoh sighting happened at Kiss My Pans, a Singaporean cafe located inside a cheese shop in Little Italy.

“We’ve never been the type to be star-struck but star-struck we were!” writes the owners of Kiss My Pans in an Instagram caption. “She was really open and friendly and we shared some Singlish/Malaysian inside jokes.”

Kiss My Pans isn’t alone in their newfound friendship with the Academy Award Winner — staff at Corktown bakery Roselle were also pleasantly surprised when the familiar face walked through the doors.

“She came by because she wanted to show her appreciation for her costume crew by spoiling them with treats,” Roselle co-owner Stephanie Duong tells blogTO.

She even shared Yeoh’s order, which included banana cream pie eclairs, shortbread cookies, and sausage, potato, and spinach galettes (just to name a few!)

“She didn’t want anything on the house and insisted on supporting us,” says Duong. “Despite being a megastar, she was incredibly gracious and easygoing.”

It’s not the first time the star has stopped by Roselle — she first came across the bakery five years ago and, having remembered the treats she had back then, made it a point to stop by once again.

If there’s one thing I know to be true, it’s that Toronto loves Michelle Yeoh — and maybe, just maybe, her recent support of small businesses in the city goes to show that she loves Toronto right back.