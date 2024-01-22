Big Fat Burrito permanently shuts down after 18 years in Toronto

A beloved burrito joint has closed down after 18 years in business due to “recent economic hardships.”

Big Fat Burrito, one of the city’s original burrito joints, broke hearts recently when a photo of the closure notice posted on its door surfaced on a Kensington Market community Facebook group.

True to name, the restaurant had been serving up some of the biggest and fattest burritos in the city since 2006 before making the hard decision to close its doors.

This isn’t the first time the burrito joint has made news for a closure, though — in 2020, they closed their original location at Augusta and Oxford, before reopening in a new space just down the street.

This isn’t the end for BFB, though. The closure notice encourages fans to follow its Instagram for news on its “exciting new venture,” and that’s not all.

The bar space of the restaurant will continue to serve crafty cocktails, local brews and snacks from Thursday to Saturday from 3 pm to close.

“Thank you for all of your continued support over the years,” BFB says to fans of the restaurant. “We couldn’t have done it without you!”