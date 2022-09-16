Metrolinx pausing service on September 19 to honour Queen Elizabeth II

Metrolinx will momentarily pause service on September 19 in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

In a statement to Daily Hive, the transit agency said it would observe a “day of mourning” on Monday, with vehicles holding for 96 seconds at 1 pm.

”In honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Metrolinx will observe September 19 as a day of mourning with services pausing for 96 seconds to observe a moment of silence at 1 pm to reflect on the life of Queen Elizabeth II,” the statement reads.

The TTC will also be observing a “stop and stay” on Monday.

Following a 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8. She was 96.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared September 19 a federal holiday. Ontario will observe a day of mourning.