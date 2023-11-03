According to a recent survey by Metro, while 96% of Ontario kids aged 6 to 8 agree that food waste is not okay, almost one in three (31%) don’t know what happens to leftover food

other than their parents magically whisking it away.

And it’s not just food waste that leaves these youngsters scratching their heads, it’s how food gets to their plates in general.

Hilariously, Metro also found that 36% of kids think there is actual ham in hamburgers, and 15% think that chocolate milk comes from brown cows.

It’s all pretty adorable, but it’s also crystal clear that we need to up our food education game! That’s exactly what Metro plans to do at this year’s Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto.

By teaching families about the what behind the foods we eat and where they’re sourced, the Canadian food retailer wants to help kids better understand the why behind combating food waste.

To do so, Metro will be on-site at the fair — which runs from Friday, November 3, to Sunday, November 12, at Exhibition Place Toronto — with its Spotlight On Local activation.

Through this activation, kids get to learn all about supporting local while sampling foods from incredible local producers who are part of Metro’s Locally Sourced Program — a program that fosters businesses trying to break into the grocery market, and helps them find success

Plus, you can test your own food waste reduction knowledge through on-site activities and even check out the Champions Showcase presented by Metro, which highlights the winners of The Royal’s food competitions spanning 10 categories.

To help empower the next generation, Metro is also providing a fully-funded field trip experience to The Royal Winter Fair for select classrooms across the GTA.

Lucky students have been invited to participate in interactive sessions with Joti Wall (@jotiwall), a homeschool teacher and wife of a local Ontario farmer. The sessions will challenge myths about where our food comes from, and test students’ knowledge on what belongs in the compost — plus give them a sustainable goodie bag to take home!

So, whether you’re curious about local food, want to get the lowdown on food waste reduction, or just looking for a fun family day out, Metro’s Spotlight On Local at the 2023 Royal Fair is an exciting educational experience you won’t want to miss.

For more information, head over to the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair’s website and be sure to check out Metro’s Spotlight on Local activation on-site from November 3 to November 12.