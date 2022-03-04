Meghan McPeak calling play-by-play of tonight's Raptors game on TSN

Tonight’s Toronto Raptors broadcast on TSN is sounding different once again.

With the usual broadcast team of Matt Devlin and Jack Armstrong already out due to COVID-19, yet another Raptors broadcaster announced today that he has tested positive.

“Well folks after two years of dipping and diving in a game of dodgeball with COVID-19, I got hit today testing positive,” said Paul Jones, who had been filling in for Devlin since last week.

Well folks after 2 years of dipping & diving in a game of dodgeball with Covid-19, I got hit today testing positive. I will isolate & watch the @Raptors try to stretch the win streak. @meghanmcpeak & my dude @LeoRautins will get you up and down the court tonight. #WeTheNorth #rtz — Paul Jones (@Paul__Jones) March 3, 2022

With Devlin and Jones out, TSN has turned to Meghan McPeak to call tonight’s Raptors game against the Detroit Pistons, alongside Leo Rautins.

McPeak has done Raptors play-by-play before, doing so alongside Kia Nurse last season when TSN went with an all-female broadcast crew for a game.