Raptors' broadcaster Matt Devlin shares bond with son Jack after shot goes viral

Raptors broadcaster Matt Devlin routinely sees his own basketball calls go viral, but it was his son stealing the headlines this week.

The eldest Devlin son, Jack, currently serves as the student manager for the University of Iowa men’s basketball team.

In the team’s final home game of Devlin’s senior season, Jack launched up a half-court shot during a break in play, with the team mobbing him once the shot was good.

JACK DEVLIN HIT IT! Even better, the @IowaHoops players' reactions. 😍 pic.twitter.com/fBHup0E0B1 — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) March 1, 2022

Jack is a part of the Realizing Educational, and Career Hopes (REACH) program at Iowa, which helps students with intellectual, cognitive, and learning disabilities succeed in the areas of academics, career and transition, social growth, and campus life.

Matt, who is currently sidelined from his own Raptors broadcasts due to a positive COVID-19 test, joined Sportsnet’s Paul and Jones show to talk a bit more about his son and his role at Iowa.

"It brought a tear to my eye last night, watching it and all of the warmth and the love that he received."@Matt__Devlin on his son Jack's half-court shot last night and Jack's time at the University of Iowa @Eric__Smith @Paul__Jones. 🍎 https://t.co/GuDkd1uCjt pic.twitter.com/hAsLw0n10j — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) March 1, 2022

“I get emotional, you know, talking about it,” Devlin said. “As a youngster, we travelled as all parents do, that have children that have special needs, you know, trying to find answers, and there weren’t all the answers that you want as a parent.”

Devlin said he and his wife Erin were tasked with finding labels for their son.

“We came across a doctor when he was about seven years of age and, and they said ‘Would it be okay, if I just said that he’s Jack?’… He’s a special young man,” Devlin added.

Devlin also shouted out the REACH program and Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery for embracing his son.

“It’s just been an amazing program,” Devlin said. “I’m so grateful and thankful for Jack that he’s been a part of that.”

Currently ranked 24th in the country, Iowa is aiming to improve on last year’s second-round March Madness loss against Oregon that bounced them from the tournament.