Raptors broadcaster Jack Armstrong missing upcoming games
Jack Armstrong is joining his Toronto Raptors television broadcast partner on the sidelines.
The longtime TSN basketball colour commentator announced on Twitter today that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Armstrong said he found out this morning in New York City that he tested positive, just three days after Raptors play-by-play broadcaster Matt Devlin found out he had COVID-19 on Friday.
“I feel fine and currently isolating,” the 59-year-old Brooklyn native said, adding that he is fully vaccinated with a booster shot. “Looking forward to being back calling Raptors games very soon. Be well and be safe!”
The Raptors play tonight in Brooklyn before returning home to Toronto for three straight games beginning tomorrow.
Paul Jones has been filling in on the play-by-play call for TSN during Devlin’s absence, while Leo Rautins has travelled to Brooklyn, presumably to fill in for Armstrong.
