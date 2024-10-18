Leafs show off new-look lines and McMann is getting promoted

If Bobby McMann was hoping to make a strong early-season impression with new Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube, it seems he’s pulled it off.

After sitting the first game of the year as a healthy scratch, McMann has suddenly found himself in the team’s top six, taking over a spot from the Leafs’ former captain John Tavares on the team’s second line, with Max Domi bumping over to centre from the wing.

While Tavares will probably still get plenty of ice time in all situations, it’s a nice reward for McMann, who has scored three goals in three games thus far this year.

Meanwhile, it appears veteran forward Max Pacioretty may be on the outs for a second game in a row, while Timothy Liljegren also appears to have been bumped back to the press box once again after sitting the first three games of the year.

As per David Alter, here’s what the Leafs’ lines look like at Friday’s practice:

Matthew Knies – Auston Matthews – Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -Max Domi – William Nylander

Pontus Holmberg – John Tavares – Nick Robertson

Steven Lorentz – David Kampf – Ryan Reaves

Extras: Max Pacioretty, Connor Dewar

And here’s what their defensive pairs look like:

Morgan Rielly – Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit – Connor Timmins

Extras: Philippe Myers, Timothy Liljegren, Jani Hakanpaa

“He has speed. He finished [with a goal], which was good to see, but he is a power forward. That is how he should think the game night in and night out — being a power forward with his skating and his size,” Berube said of McMann following the Leafs’ 6-2 win on Wednesday evening over the LA Kings. “He doesn’t have to complicate the game. Just go in straight lines, bang bodies, get to the net, and score goals around the net.”

The Leafs return to the ice on Saturday night when they play host to the New York Rangers at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET.