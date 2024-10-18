Leafs plan to use Ekman-Larsson as "all-situational guy"

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson has come a long way in the past 15 months.

Bought out by the Vancouver Canucks back in June 2023, it wasn’t exactly clear what the future would hold for the then 31-year-old Swede. While he had been a star NHL defenceman for much of his 20s, his two seasons in Vancouver didn’t quite go as planned, leading to his ultimate contract termination.

But signing a one-year deal with the Florida Panthers last season and a four-year deal with Toronto this summer, it’s clear that the way things ended in Vancouver has a better chance of being a blip in the road rather than the beginning of the downfall of his NHL career.

One player he’s impressed in his brief time in Toronto thus far is one of the most important: Leafs coach Craig Berube.

“He had a really good year last year and won the Cup,” Berube told reporters on Thursday. “He has a lot of confidence coming into this year. He has been a good player for a long time in this league and knows how to play the game. He has played really well for us right from the start of camp.”

Ekman-Larsson has averaged 21:50 of ice time with the Leafs so far, which is up from 18:24 a year ago but still down from his career mark at 22:45.

Berube also explained a bit behind his reasoning about the role he hopes Ekman-Larsson plays throughout the season, having upgraded to the first power-play unit while also featuring him on the penalty kill.

“He is a player who has played a lot of minutes in this league at times. Last year, he was probably around 20 or just under. Right now, he is an all-situational guy for us,” Berube added. “Depending on the game and what is going on in the game — and the flow of the game — it will determine the minutes.”

The Leafs are 3-1 through four games, while Ekman-Larsson is tied for fourth in team scoring with three assists.

“I’m just having fun and we’re having fun as a group of guys, and I think that pays off on the ice,” Ekman-Larsson added at practice. “We’ve been playing some good hockey.”

The Leafs next hit the ice on Saturday when they host the New York Rangers. Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET.