The Toronto Maple Leafs season opener is now officially less than one month away, which means it’s almost time to finalize the team’s roster for opening night.

If the Leafs announcing their prospects tournament roster and schedule didn’t get you excited, well, how about some training camp battles?

Toronto is bringing back a largely similar roster to last season, but a few key changes will make sure there’s no shortage of storylines to discuss ad nauseam until the Leafs kick off their season on October 12.

Most notably, they’re dealing with a pair of new goalies in net, having signed both Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov on multi-year deals, while Jack Campbell (signed in Edmonton) and Petr Mrazek (traded to Chicago) have both moved on from the Leafs.

Here’s a look at three training camp battles to keep an eye on:

1. Matt Murray vs. Ilya Samsonov

The Leafs need a solid starting goaltender in order to finally get over the hump of winning their first playoff round since 2004. They have somewhere between 0-2 good goalies, which isn’t exactly clarity for the fanbase clamouring for postseason success.

Both Murray and Samsonov had down 2021-22 campaigns, in Ottawa and Washington, respectively. Murray had a record of 5-12-2 in 20 games with a goals-against average of 3.05 and a save percentage of .906 in 2021-22. Meanwhile, Samsonov was 23-12-5 in 44 games with a goals-against average of 3.02 and a save percentage of .896.

Neither has been gifted the starting role, though Murray is likely to have the upper hand due to his pedigree (two Stanley Cups during his time in Pittsburgh) and stronger stats last season. Still, there are no guarantees on ice time yet, with both players putting on the Leafs’ jersey for the first time this year.

2. Adam Gaudette vs. Nick Abruzzese

At the lower end of the Leafs’ forward group stands Adam Gaudette and Nick Abruzzese, who are both likely on the fringes of the team’s roster and are competing for a fourth-line spot.

The development arc of Gaudette will likely forever be a what-if for Vancouver fans, who had high expectations of the 2015 draft pick who spent four seasons at the NHL level with the Canucks. Following stints in Chicago and Ottawa, Gaudette joined the Leafs as a free agent this past July. Gaudette had four goals and eight assists in 50 games for the Senators last season, while adding six points in 15 games for Chicago.

Meanwhile, the 2019 pick Abruzzese is similarly trying to find himself in the NHL, having played just seven games at the top level, scoring one goal. The big differences, though, are that he’s a) two years younger (25 to 23) b) a Leafs’ draft pick, compared to an external signing like Gaudette, and c) waiver eligible.

He’s also less than a year into his pro career, having finished up at Harvard University this past spring.

All those things being considered, Gaudette will need a strong camp for the Leafs (and outshine guys like Abruzzese) to be thought of as part of the long-term plan for the team this year.

3. Jordie Benn vs. the field

When the Leafs signed veteran defender Jordie Benn earlier this summer, he was mostly thought of as a depth addition, who probably isn’t expected to be an everyday play.

But while it might make sense to assume he’ll be playing in the minors, Benn hasn’t played in the AHL in nearly a decade. Unless he’s already discussed it with the front office, Benn probably isn’t too willing to head to the minor leagues.

At age 35, Benn doesn’t have a massive contract, making just $750k on a one-year deal. But he’ll no doubt want to have a place in the NHL over a role with the Marlies, competing against the likes of Topi Niemala, Victor Mete, and Mikko Kokkonen for one of the team’s opening day roster spots.