Leafs sign sixth-round draft pick to entry-level contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that they’ve signed defenceman Noah Chadwick to an entry-level contract.

Chadwick was selected by the Maple Leafs with the 185th overall pick during the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

The 6-foot-4 defenceman has good size for the position and has been showing off an improved scoring touch this season. The entry-level contract will span three years.

Chadwick scored 20 points in 67 games for the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL last year but has significantly improved on that number this season. Despite playing in far fewer games, he’s already bested that number as he has 24 points in 30 contests so far this year.

He’s tied for 12th among all WHL defencemen in points and tied for sixth in goals. The Hurricanes currently sit in eighth place in the WHL’s Eastern Conference with a 15-15-2 record.

The 18-year-old was originally born in Saskatoon and is widely heralded inside the hockey community for his smarts and game sense.

“It’s clear to me that he thinks the game well. He identifies his responsibilities defensively and moves pucks safely from his zone,” wrote scout Jason Bukala in a September article for Sportsnet. “His quickness has a long way to go for the NHL game, though.”

The Maple Leafs play their next game tomorrow against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The puck drops for that game at 7 pm ET.