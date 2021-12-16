Massive line down King Street for In-N-Out's Toronto pop-up (PHOTOS)

It looks like Toronto is taking advantage of In-N-Out burger’s one-day pop-up as a crowd of people line up to get a taste of the American favourite.

Rumours surrounded the opening of the fast-food chain’s pop-up before the burger giant confirmed the news to Daily Hive.

The event is being held at The Wheatsheaf Tavern, 667 King Street West, until 3 pm on December 16.

The King Street location shared the massive lineup on its Instagram story and can’t say there’s much surprise there. Toronto loves to line up.

“We have conducted events like this before in other countries as part of our ongoing efforts to promote and expand our brand, as well as to determine the best way to continue reaching out to customers around the world,” said In-N-Out’s Kathleen Luppi to Daily Hive.

But don’t expect to see a permanent location open up soon.

Luppi shares that events like this will help them decide on future openings.

“We do not have any immediate plans to open a permanent restaurant there, but this special event will help us make future decisions,” said Luppi.

For now, Toronto will have to settle for events.