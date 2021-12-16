In-N-Out Burger hosting one-day pop-up in Toronto

The famous American fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger is hosting a one-day-only pop-up in Toronto on Thursday.

In an email to Daily Hive, In-N-Out confirmed they would be selling their mouthwatering burgs at a pop-up event on December 16 at The Wheatsheaf Tavern, 667 King Street West.

From 12 pm to 3 pm, the fast-food chain known for its “Double-Double” burger, shakes and “Animal Fries” will be whipping up their famous burgers for the city to try.

“We have conducted events like this before in other countries as part of our ongoing efforts to promote and expand our brand, as well as to determine the best way to continue reaching out to customers around the world,” said In-N-Out’s Kathleen Luppi to Daily Hive.

Though it’s only a pop-up, Luppi shares that events like this will help them decide on future openings. But for now, Toronto will have to settle with events.

“We do not have any immediate plans to open a permanent restaurant there, but this special event will help us make future decisions,” said Luppi.

