Throughout his hockey career, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner has always had a bit of a youthful energy to him.

Whether it was his father-son-like friendship with former veteran teammates like Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, and Matt Martin, his young-looking face, or simply just the way he bounces around the ice, the 25-year-old Marner never really seems to be all that interested in growing up in ways he didn’t need to.

One of the ways Marner has endeared himself to the Toronto fanbase is his dog Zeus, which he’s posted over his Instagram feed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitch Marner (@marner_93)

And one eagle-eyed fan (in particular, Twitter user @TicTacTOmar) spotted that Marner puts a little “Z” on his glove and stick each game.

smiling face gloves created magic for Marner I'm guessing the Z is for Zeus pic.twitter.com/nPK6ug7oFM — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 27, 2022

Asked about the “Z”, Marner explained it was simply a tribute to “his guy” Zeus.

“He doesn’t have a damn clue what I do for a living. (He) doesn’t have a damn clue what anyone thinks about me. So, he just loves me for being his dad and buzzing around outdoors with him,” Marner said to reporters Monday. “That’s why I put him on there, for the little remembrance to have fun.”

Mitch Marner has a ‘Z’ on his stick and glove to bring a little piece of his dog Zeus onto the ice with him. ☺️ (H/T @markhmasters) pic.twitter.com/RFKtrAiqU4 — BarDown (@BarDown) November 28, 2022

“I don’t have any kids and people are probably going to think I’m crazy but yeah, it’s my guy,” Marner added.

The fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft, Marner is now in his seventh season in Toronto, having played in 451 games over the course of his career.

This season, Marner has six goals and 21 assists in 23 games this season, while playing 21:34 a night, the most of any Leafs forward. Making a shade under $11 million a season, it’s easy to simply think of him as a rich athlete.

The next time he’s up on a close-up on the camera, though, keep your eye out for that little “Z” to humanize him a little.