Mariners fan trolling Blue Jays with several hilarious signs

The Toronto Blue Jays are preparing for the final game of a three-game set in the Pacific Northwest and one Seattle Mariners fan is giving them the gears.

Daniel Carroll has gotten a bit of a reputation with Blue Jays fans over the years for the hilarious signs that he brings to games between Seattle and Toronto that aim at chirping both the Jays and the entire country of Canada.

With this being the first trip to Seattle of the season for the Jays, Carroll fired up the sign-making machine and added a couple more to his rotation this time around.

In the great words of Rafiki: It is time. pic.twitter.com/3OVmcKelTQ — Daniel Carroll (@tworsandtwols) July 6, 2024

His signs take a wide shot at the Jays this time around with one mentioning the infamous Shohei Ohtani plane-tracking debacle that occurred in the offseason as well as another that pokes fun at Toronto sitting in last place in the AL East.

If you think he was going to keep it to just four signs, you would be mistaken. Carroll shared eight other signs that he brought for the series as well.

Oh, did you think I was done? pic.twitter.com/4s68Tw283d — Daniel Carroll (@tworsandtwols) July 6, 2024

Here are some reruns, but still goodies: pic.twitter.com/FoRTmdWhZX — Daniel Carroll (@tworsandtwols) July 6, 2024

The tire pressure one is an especially cruel one for Jays fans to look at as it reflects the team’s poor record through the first few months of the season (though the Jays have since gotten it up to 40-49 since that sign debuted).

They are brutal, but you have to admit that Carrol is getting some pretty creative licks in at the Jays.

Toronto fans will hope that they have the last laugh this afternoon as they can take the series against the Mariners with a victory.