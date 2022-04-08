No member of the Toronto Maple Leafs in its 105-year history has found the back of the net more frequently in a single season than Auston Matthews.

And that fact hasn’t been lost on teammates.

Matthews, who eclipsed Rick Vaive’s franchise record that stood for exactly 40 years with a two-goal outing at the expense of the Dallas Stars on Thursday, is somehow still dropping jaws and opening eyes — even in his own locker room.

“It’s amazing. It’s very impressive to do,” longtime linemate Mitch Marner said. “It’s a hard thing to do, score a lot of goals in this league, and he’s made it look really easy, especially over the last couple games and really couple years. It’s been a lot of fun to watch and a lot of fun to be on the ice for a lot of those and help him achieve that goal.

“He puts in a lot of work in the summers to make sure he keeps getting better and better, and it’s coming out to show every single night.”

How it started vs. How it's going pic.twitter.com/FlACNNy2Ug — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 8, 2022

Matthews, a Hart trophy favourite, has 56 goals in 66 games this season and has 11 games to extend his franchise record.

And add another in the process.

The 24-year-old San Ramon, California product became the third United States-born player to score 55 goals in a season, joining Jimmy Carson and Kevin Stevens. Carson scored 55 for the Los Angeles Kings in 1987-88, and Stevens had 55 for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1992-93.

Then, Matthews bested them. He passed Carson and Stevens with No. 56 in overtime.

“It means a lot, obviously,” Matthews, who also netted a franchise record with his 28th road goal of the season to eclipse Vaive’s 27 in 1981-82, said postgame. “The names that have come before us, just to be in the same breath as some of these guys, is extremely humbling. It’s a big honour. This feels really nice. But obviously, we’re working to something bigger than this. It’s a nice stepping-stone, but there’s a lot more work to be done.”

No member of the Maple Leafs has scored more in a single season.

No US-born player has tickled the twine more in a campaign.

Auston Matthews scored his 56th goal of 2021-22 and surpassed Jimmy Carson (55 in 1987-88 w/ LAK) and Kevin Stevens (55 in 1992-93 w/ PIT) for the most goals by a U.S.-born skater in a single season in NHL history. #NHLStats: https://t.co/7IgTkMFmr3 pic.twitter.com/MB31Ds0AoT — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 8, 2022

“We’re incredibly happy for Auston,” Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly said. “He’s a great person, the way that he lives his life and the way that he leads and the teammate that he is and how humble he is even though these accomplishments keep coming this way. You couldn’t be happier for a guy like that. He works extremely hard. He deserves it.

“He’s not done yet. It’s been cool to watch.”

Matthews is on pace for 65 tallies.

No player in the NHL has cracked the 60-goal mark since Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos had exactly that in 2011-12.

“It’s been pretty impressive, since I’ve been here, to watch him,” newcomer Mark Giordano said. “A lot of guys when they get 50, they take a breath maybe for a game or two, but he’s actually turned it on even more. It’s impressive.

“Obviously, for him, he’s a leader on our team, but he knows there’s a lot of work to be done, and this is just gearing up.”