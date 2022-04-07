How the Maple Leafs can clinch a playoff spot this week

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a shot at clinching a playoff spot as soon as this week.

Having made the postseason in each of the past five seasons, the Leafs are still searching for their first series win since 2004.

Florida is the lone NHL team to clinch a playoff spot so far this season, with Toronto sitting eight points behind them in Atlantic Division.

MoneyPuck.com actually has a 100% chance of the Leafs making the playoffs, with their magic number of clinching a spot at just four points.

In short, it’s nearly impossible for the Leafs to miss.

They’d literally need to lose every game for the rest of the season (save for one) and have the New York Islanders (sitting 23 points behind them) win their remaining 13 games.

If Toronto hits 100 points on the season, as of now, it’ll guarantee them a playoff spot with plenty of breathing room.

The Leafs are kicking things off with a game against the Dallas Stars tonight, with puck drop set for 8:30 pm ET.

The earliest the Leafs could clinch a playoff spot would come tomorrow, should they beat the Stars and the Islanders fall to the Carolina Hurricanes.

On Saturday, both the Leafs and the Islanders are in action, with Toronto taking on the Montreal Canadiens while New York faces the St. Louis Blues.