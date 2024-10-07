Maple Leafs sign new contracts with three players

The Toronto Maple Leafs are getting a bit closer to their final roster — and it appears their front office is getting off to a quick start this week.

On Monday morning, the franchise announced they’d signed Max Pacioretty, Steven Lorentz, and Cade Webber to new deals.

Pacioretty and Lorentz were on professional tryout contracts (also commonly referred to as PTOs) with the Leafs, while Webber was acquired in a deal with the Carolina Hurricanes earlier this spring.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman shared the details of Pacioretty and Lorentz’s deal, which came in at $873,000 and $775,000, respectively, over the course of a one-year contract.

Friedman added that Pacioretty had bonuses tied to the amount of games he plays in the NHL this season, which kick in at 10 and 35 games. Essentially, it’s a bit of an insurance possibility should he find himself injured or unable to keep up with the NHL pace at age 35.

Meanwhile, Webber’s deal is a two-year contract extension worth $885,000 per year that begins in 2025-26, as he’s currently signed throughout the rest of this year. The new extension is a two-way deal for the first year of the contract, while it becomes a one-way deal in the final year of the deal.

With just a few days before the season begins, we can expect a few more moves to be made in the next 48 hours or so. While they’ve already made the bulk of their roster cuts, Toronto likely has a few more moves that could even include placing a few players on waivers at 2 pm ET today, as the 32 teams league-wide are all trying to get their rosters in order.

The Leafs are getting their NHL regular season underway on Wednesday when they visit the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Puck drop is set for 7 pm.