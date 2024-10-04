Toronto Maple Leafs enforcer Ryan Reaves has earned a reputation of being one of the toughest fighters in the NHL, so much so that other players often avoid trying to fight with him.

But journeyman NHLer Patrick Maroon didn’t appear scared of Reaves but instead tried to avoid conflict with Reaves for a different reason.

Earlier this week, Maroon was on the Casa De Klub podcast with former MLB pitcher Corey Kluber, explaining why he wasn’t the biggest fan of fighting Reaves.

Reaves and Maroon, who played last postseason with the Boston Bruins before signing with the Chicago Blackhawks, tried to avoid fighting Reaves a few times during the playoffs while facing off against the Leafs this past spring.

“The thing is with Reaves… I respect him so much. I think he’s done an amazing job of what he does and how he handles himself. Like I can chirp him, but I don’t need to fight him. I don’t need to fight him. There’s a difference… Not to chirp him, but he’s not going to affect the game by any means. Unless he goes out and [hurts] someone, I don’t think he’s going to have an effect on the game,” Maroon explained.

Given the fact that Maroon’s been a part of three Stanley Cup-winning sides, it’s hard to argue against his logic. In 49 games for the Leafs last year, Reaves scored just four goals while adding two assists to go along with 49 minutes in penalties, which included seven fights.

“He’ll ask me, or I’ll ask him [to fight], but it’s time and place. But in playoffs? No. But he wants to fight me, but I tell him, ‘You’re not going to have an effect on the game, so why would I fight?'”

The full podcast is available below: