Maple Leafs opening night lineup taking shape after massive cuts

The Toronto Maple Leafs certainly have an eye on opening day.

The Maple Leafs made 10 cuts on Saturday, placing Joey Andersson and Mac Hollowell on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League, and forwards Nick Abruzzese, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, Bobby McMann, Alex Steeves, defencemen Mikko Kokkonen and Marshall Rifai, and goaltenders Dylan Ferguson and Erik Kallgren were assigned to the Marlies.

More cuts and waiver moves are coming to put the Maple Leafs in a position to be roster and cap compliant. Rosters, with a maximum of 23 skaters, must be submitted by 5 pm ET on Monday.

“Especially with us, we’re going to be really tight to the cap as it is and then if any injuries or anything happens tonight it can change things dramatically in terms of the decision-making process, in terms of how many players you can keep on the roster, in terms of who may be on the roster, all those kinds of things,” coach Sheldon Keefe told media Saturday. “That’s just the reality of it. You don’t have all the information to make all the final decisions. But of course there’s a large sample we’ve gone through here over the last number weeks.”

Toronto, who has one final preseason game to play versus the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, is roughly $2.5 million over the cap with a projected 22-man roster, according to CapFriendly.

Defensemen Timothy Liljegren, with a $1.4 million cap hit, is out with a hernia injury, and Jordie Benn, at $750,000, has a groin injury. Carl Dahlstrom is out six months with a shoulder injury. Each is eligible for the long-term injury reserve.

Other injuries have complicated the roster situation for the Maple Leafs.

Captain John Tavares is questionable to start the season because of an oblique injury sustained in a preseason game against the Ottawa Senators on September 24. Forward Pierre Engvall has a fractured bone in his foot. Defenceman Victor Mete left morning skate Friday after taking a puck to the leg off a shot from teammate Nick Robertson, too.

Tavares and Engvall haven’t been ruled out for the season-opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

The cap isn’t the only battle remaining in camp.

Forwards Nick Robertson, Adam Gaudette, Denis Malgin, Kyle Clifford, Pontus Holmberg, and Wayne Simmonds battling for two roster spots up front. Gaudette, Simmonds, Clifford, and Malgin all require waivers to be assigned to the minors. Zach Aston-Reese, on a professional try-out, is also among the forward group vying for employment.

Maple Leafs preseason roster

Forwards

Zach Aston-Reese*

Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Michael Bunting

Kyle Clifford

Pierre Engvall

Adam Gaudette

Pontus Holmberg

Calle Jarnkrok

David Kampf

Alexander Kerfoot

Denis Malgin

Mitchell Marner

Auston Matthews

William Nylander

Nick Robertson

Wayne Simmonds

John Tavares**

Defence

Jordie Benn**

TJ Brodie

Carl Dahlstrom**

Mark Giordano

Justin Holl

Filip Kral

Timothy Liljegren**

Victor Mete**

Jake Muzzin

Morgan Rielly

Rasmus Sandin

William Villeneuve

Goaltenders

Matt Murray

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

*professional try-out

**injured