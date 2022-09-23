Maple Leafs goalie tandem unveil new masks for upcoming season

Matt Murray has already endeared himself to Toronto Maple Leafs fans, and all it took was a custom mask.

Murray, who was acquired from the Ottawa Senators in a surprising intra-provincial swap in July, debuted a new paint job at Maple Leafs training camp featuring his familiar solid stripe down the middle and the city’s CN Tower and Toronto City Hall on one side.

The 28-year-old veteran netminder is from Thunder Bay.

Loving Matts choice of mask design! True Torontonian obviously💙 #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/4bVQCuWZ6N — Jen (@tavmarnythews) September 23, 2022

Murray was 5-12-2 with a 3.05 goals-against average and .906 save percentage in 20 appearances with the Senators last season. The two-time Stanley Cup winner has a lifetime 2.77 goals-against and .911 save percentage in 246 games.

“I’m feeling great,” Murray told media earlier this week. “I’ve been here for quite some time now so I’ve had some time to settle in here, get the family settled, meet some of the guys, spend some time with everybody. It’s been amazing thus far. I’ve been welcomed with open arms. I’m just looking forward to getting started here.”

He’ll partner with Ilya Samsonov.

“The relationship among goalie partners is a pivotal one, I think,” Murray said. “It’s one where we need to push each other and compete with each other and have each other’s back as well. It’s obviously the only other guy who can really relate to the position that we’re in.

“That’s another relationship that I’ve been just trying to build as much as possible here before we get going. We’re going to look to push each other and get better every day.”

The Goalies 🚫 pic.twitter.com/KQj0ZLzhmf — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 23, 2022

Samsonov, who was signed to a one-year deal to join Toronto, had a 3.02 goals-against and .896 save percentage in 44 games with the Washington Capitals.

“It’s a great team. I’m really enjoying it here,” Samsonov said Thursday. “We have a nice opportunity here with Matt. We have a great head coach, goalie coach. Everything is good. I really like it here. I’m so excited.”

Like Murray, Samsonov debuted new Maple Leafs art in camp.

His features a more traditional setup with a prominent team logo on top with a “Leafs” wordmark on the chin.