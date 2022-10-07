Maple Leafs anthem singer says "its time for me to step away"

Martina Ortiz Luis will not be returning to her position as anthem singer for the Toronto Maple Leafs, she announced Friday.

Ortiz Luis had served in the role for six seasons.

“It’s pained me to make this decision, but I will not be returning as the Leafs full-time anthem singer this season,” she wrote in social media posts on both Twitter and Instagram.

“I’m forever grateful to the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, especially to the remarkable people who, six years ago, decided to take a chance on a little, belting, brace-faced kid and took care of me with the most kindness and support.

“But it’s time for me to step away and grow as an artist.

“Wishing the team the best of luck this season. You know I’ll be cheering #LeafsForever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martina Ortiz Luis (@martinaortizluis)

The singer-songwriter is leaving the Maple Leafs to focus on upcoming travel and work projects.

She is also an actor, best known for her work as Rachel Valdez on the series Wynonna Earp and as series-regular Gabby in CBC Gem’s original musical series Topline.

Ortiz Luis has also been cast in a musical feature film in northern Italy, according to her website.

“I started singing for the Leafs when I had just turned 15 years old,” she wrote. “I still remember getting up at 7 am to stand in line with hundreds of other hopefuls outside of, what was still called, the ACC.

“I still remember my very first home opener on October 15, 2016. Stepping out onto the ice, seeing the sea of lights from 20,000 people wearing LED wristbands, barely able to hear myself over the ecstatic singing and cheering from hockey fans that I was not yet used to, the excitement surrounding the NHL’s centennial season.

“I remember crying right after because the experience was all so surreal. And every home game since then, for those three minutes before puck drop, I’ve just felt so incredibly lucky to play a small part in it all.”