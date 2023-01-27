Maple Leafs to be without Matthews for at least three weeks

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without star forward Auston Matthews for at least three weeks.

The team announced Friday that Matthews will miss nearly a month due to a knee sprain suffered in a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

Injury update: Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews will be out of the lineup for a minimum of three weeks due to a knee sprain suffered in Wednesday’s game vs. NYR. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 27, 2023

Matthews is the NHL’s reigning Hart Trophy winner, awarded to the NHL player most valuable to his team as voted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, as well as the Ted Lindsay Award winner, given to the most outstanding player as voted by the players.

The 25-year-old sits third in Maple Leafs scoring with 53 points (25 goals, 28 assists) in 47 games this season.

Matthews, who was voted to represent to Team Atlantic last week, will miss next week’s All-Star Game because of the injury.

Toronto has two games remaining, both home tilts against the Ottawa Senators on January 27 and the Boston Bruins on February 1, before an eight-game break.

The Maple Leafs return post-All-Star break to visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, February 10 — the first of a home-and-home back-to-back set with the club.