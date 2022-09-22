Leafs lines and defence pairs on first day of training camp

Nothing gets the juices flowing like some discourse about Toronto Maple Leafs training camp line combinations.

Toronto hit the ice today for the start of its 2022-23 training camp, with 50 players invited to compete for a roster spot.

There are a few injuries (Jake Muzzin is day-to-day, while Pierre Engvall and Timothy Liljegren are out indefinitely), but it was a mostly full contingent of two groups for the team’s first session since last year’s playoff run.

“This is the most depth and options I have had coming into a camp in terms of what it might look like. I am excited to see that play out. I like what we have available to us,” Leafs Head Coach Sheldon Keefe said during yesterday’s media day session.

Toronto is coming off of a 115-point season, the highest single-season total in the team’s history. But it’s still likely of little meaning to most Leafs fans, who have yet to see the team win a postseason round since 2004.

“Our goal is not to win one round. Our goal is to win four. Our goal is to win the Stanley Cup. That is what we set our mind on every day,” Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas said yesterday.

Here are how the Leafs are lining up in two separate groups today, per Sports Illustrated‘s David Alter, with a few extras and four-player lines mixed in.

Group 1 Forwards

Michael Bunting- Auston Matthews- Calle Jarnkrok

Kyle Clifford-Fraser Minten- Wayne Simmons

Zach Aston-Reese-David Kampf-Joey Anderson

Nick Robertson-Nicholas Aube-Kubel-Alex Kerfoot

Logan Shaw-Pavel Gogolev

Group 2 Forwards

Adam Gaudette-John Tavares-Mitch Marner

Denis Malgin- Pontus Holmberg- William Nylander

Bobby McMann/Joseph Blandisi-Semyon Der-Arguchintsev-Nick Abruzzese

Graham Slaggert/Curtis Douglas-Max Ellis- Alex Steeves

Group 1 Defencemen

Morgan Rielly-TJ Brodie

Jordie Benn-Victor Mete

Mikko Kokkonen-William Villeneuve

Noel Hoefenmayer-Tommy Miller

Group 2 Defencemen

Mark Giordano-Justin Holl

Carl Dahlstrom-Filip Kral

Marshall Rifai-Mac Hollowell

Matteo Pietroniro-Matt Hellickson

Group 1 Goalies

Ilya Samsonov

Erik Kallgren

Group 2 Goalies

Matt Murray

Dylan Ferguson

Toronto kicks off the preseason this Saturday, with a doubleheader against the Ottawa Senators starting at 1 pm ET at Scotiabank Arena.