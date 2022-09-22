Leafs lines and defence pairs on first day of training camp
Nothing gets the juices flowing like some discourse about Toronto Maple Leafs training camp line combinations.
Toronto hit the ice today for the start of its 2022-23 training camp, with 50 players invited to compete for a roster spot.
There are a few injuries (Jake Muzzin is day-to-day, while Pierre Engvall and Timothy Liljegren are out indefinitely), but it was a mostly full contingent of two groups for the team’s first session since last year’s playoff run.
“This is the most depth and options I have had coming into a camp in terms of what it might look like. I am excited to see that play out. I like what we have available to us,” Leafs Head Coach Sheldon Keefe said during yesterday’s media day session.
Toronto is coming off of a 115-point season, the highest single-season total in the team’s history. But it’s still likely of little meaning to most Leafs fans, who have yet to see the team win a postseason round since 2004.
“Our goal is not to win one round. Our goal is to win four. Our goal is to win the Stanley Cup. That is what we set our mind on every day,” Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas said yesterday.
Here are how the Leafs are lining up in two separate groups today, per Sports Illustrated‘s David Alter, with a few extras and four-player lines mixed in.
Group 1 Forwards
- Michael Bunting- Auston Matthews- Calle Jarnkrok
- Kyle Clifford-Fraser Minten- Wayne Simmons
- Zach Aston-Reese-David Kampf-Joey Anderson
- Nick Robertson-Nicholas Aube-Kubel-Alex Kerfoot
- Logan Shaw-Pavel Gogolev
Group 2 Forwards
- Adam Gaudette-John Tavares-Mitch Marner
- Denis Malgin- Pontus Holmberg- William Nylander
- Bobby McMann/Joseph Blandisi-Semyon Der-Arguchintsev-Nick Abruzzese
- Graham Slaggert/Curtis Douglas-Max Ellis- Alex Steeves
Group 1 Defencemen
- Morgan Rielly-TJ Brodie
- Jordie Benn-Victor Mete
- Mikko Kokkonen-William Villeneuve
- Noel Hoefenmayer-Tommy Miller
Group 2 Defencemen
- Mark Giordano-Justin Holl
- Carl Dahlstrom-Filip Kral
- Marshall Rifai-Mac Hollowell
- Matteo Pietroniro-Matt Hellickson
Group 1 Goalies
- Ilya Samsonov
- Erik Kallgren
Group 2 Goalies
- Matt Murray
- Dylan Ferguson
Toronto kicks off the preseason this Saturday, with a doubleheader against the Ottawa Senators starting at 1 pm ET at Scotiabank Arena.