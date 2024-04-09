Maple Leafs fans react to playoff ticket prices

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading back to the playoffs for the eighth straight season and will look to improve on last year’s second-round exit.

Playoff tickets were made available to Leafs season ticket members earlier today and the prices had some people in shock.

Some members with access to the pre-sale posted to social media to show how the best tickets cost thousands of dollars each.

I’m definitely a die hard Leafs fan, I will forever bleed blue but I’m not an idiot LOL @MapleLeafs WTF these playoff ticket prices are wild 🤪 pic.twitter.com/LLyNKa827X — Antoinetta 🏒🥅 TML 💙 (@mnmfan76) April 9, 2024

Even much cheaper tickets were priced at hundreds of dollars apiece. This included those with a less-than-ideal viewing experience.

Cheapest I saw were $350 but I believe those were obstructed view — Antoinetta 🏒🥅 TML 💙 (@mnmfan76) April 9, 2024

When I was on Ticketmaster, I was hoping to get two tickets, but when I saw what one ticket cost in Section 319…ahhhh…no thank you. Go LEAFS Go. pic.twitter.com/4EpGHQjOS2 — Robert Juranovic (@CPTNROB5150) April 9, 2024

Fans couldn’t get over the sky-high prices with many remarking that it would be cheaper to travel and see the team in another city. The Leafs could find out their first-round opponent as soon as this weekend.

Cheaper to go watch them on the road, and that includes travel. — BANNER EVERYTHING!!! (@sarcasticrobb) April 9, 2024

I tried to get tickets this morning, but of course, Ticketmaster sucks and I couldn’t get through after proving I was a human. I’ll be staying up north, cheering the team on from my couch. — Jairus Patterson (@JairusPatterson) April 9, 2024

This is why we don’t have the same fans at home as we do on the road. Ticket prices are ridiculous. — Lou (@Lou277) April 9, 2024

This should be illegal. — x – Stew Johnson, PdH (@stewonstroke) April 9, 2024

This is criminal. No wonder it’s always dead in that barn, no true fan can afford it. — Eric (@Erlisk1337) April 9, 2024

That’s a loooooot . crazy 😧 — Haz 🤍 (@barcalover_100) April 9, 2024

wild. just book a trip to Florida — MajesticBison🕹 (@MajesticBison_) April 9, 2024

Those come with a guaranteed win?!?!? Damn. — silky mitts (@clarkk8881) April 9, 2024

It’s affordable with a small loan of a million dollars. — Alex A. (@AlexAgnew1) April 9, 2024

One playoff ticket or a dozen concert tickets? — Andrew Smyk (@andrewsmyk) April 9, 2024

What comes with that price? LOL An All inclusive resort trip? Lol!!! Oh I Forgot we have all Won the Lottery 🙄 — Karen Dobie (@KarenDobster27) April 9, 2024

They know it will only last 1 round so they gotta get their money where they can lol — IceTime Podcast🚨 (@IceTime9899) April 9, 2024

Same price as a week at a pretty nice all inclusive resort. — Anthony Bradley (@ACBradley94) April 9, 2024

They cater to the Corporate world and not families. Kinda ridiculous that I cant take my kids to a game because it breaks the bank. 🤡 — N.Wilde (@nickwildeone) April 9, 2024

The regular fan has been priced out of regular season games for years so I’m not surprised about this. I’ll watch from the comfort of my couch and eat/drink for a reasonable price. — Sparx (@Dave_Sparx) April 9, 2024

those arent for fans, those are for corporate sponsors who can go and ignore the game — apathyduck (@apathyduck07) April 9, 2024

Crazy . No wonder I don’t have my seasons tickets any longer . The average fan has been priced out long ago. — 22vap22 (@22vap221) April 9, 2024

Not entirely sure how you’ll pack a barn with life-long, blue collar fans with prices like that. Especially during these difficult times in Canada. Almost shameful tbh… — Sammy Flow (@Moosekokan) April 9, 2024

And this is presale from scotiabank arena. I normally see these prices from scalpers trying to make a profit reselling tickets. I’ve always heard that buying them directly from presale is cheap but I almost paid 1200 for nosebleed seats 🙄 — toasty (@NearlyToasty) April 9, 2024

You decide your rent or playoff tickets — Darkslythe83 (@darkslythe83) April 9, 2024

Maple Leafs playoff tickets will be made available to the general public tomorrow at 10 am ET. We will see then how many are left after season ticket members have the first pick.