Maple Leafs fans react to playoff ticket prices

Apr 9 2024, 11:53 pm
The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading back to the playoffs for the eighth straight season and will look to improve on last year’s second-round exit.

Playoff tickets were made available to Leafs season ticket members earlier today and the prices had some people in shock.

Some members with access to the pre-sale posted to social media to show how the best tickets cost thousands of dollars each.

Even much cheaper tickets were priced at hundreds of dollars apiece. This included those with a less-than-ideal viewing experience.

Fans couldn’t get over the sky-high prices with many remarking that it would be cheaper to travel and see the team in another city. The Leafs could find out their first-round opponent as soon as this weekend.

Maple Leafs playoff tickets will be made available to the general public tomorrow at 10 am ET. We will see then how many are left after season ticket members have the first pick.

