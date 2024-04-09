Leafs playoff opponent could be set by this weekend

With five games left in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ season, plenty of questions surround how the team might perform in their eighth straight playoff appearance.

Having gone 1-7 in first-round playoff matchups dating back to 2013, it’s fair to say the fanbase isn’t always heading into the postseason with optimism.

Whether they’ll end up as the “same old Leafs” or turn another corner this spring is a question only a psychic can answer.

But while we won’t know the schedule of exactly when Toronto’s postseason will get started, their first-round opponent could be decided as soon as this weekend.

With 99 points, Toronto currently sits in third place in the Atlantic Division, some three points back of the Florida Panthers (who have played one more game) and eight points back of the first-place Boston Bruins. In fourth place sit the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have clinched a playoff berth, but sit six points back of Toronto with the same amount of games played. As it stands, four Atlantic Division teams will play amongst each other, with the Detroit Red Wings (or another Wild Card team) playing against the Metropolitan Division winners.

Here’s the full standings representation of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Team Max Points Boston 115 Florida 110 Toronto 109 Tampa Bay 103

Barring a miracle, Toronto will finish second or third in the Atlantic Division, and we could have the first playoff matchups locked up as soon as Saturday.

Toronto’s most likely opponent would be the Panthers, who eliminated them in the second round last season. Should Toronto earn five points over the next three games, they’ll lock in at least third place in the division, setting up a matchup with either Florida or Boston.

The Leafs return to action on Tuesday night when they visit the New Jersey Devils in the second half of a back-to-back. Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET. The Bruins are in action against the Carolina Hurricanes tonight, while they face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins this Saturday. Meanwhile, the Panthers take on the Ottawa Senators before facing off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

In any case, we’ll soon know who the Leafs will face off against in a best-of-seven set.