The Leafs made the most out of a hectic Toronto snow day

Not even snow can stop the Toronto Maple Leafs these days.

The Leafs chose to go ahead with their practice at Ford Performance centre on Monday, despite heavy snow blanketing much of the city.

Defenceman Rasmus Sandin snapped a video of forward William Nylander seemingly paying no attention to the conditions around him as he trudged through the snow baring his ankles while sticking with the traditional hockey player slides.

No amount of snow will stop William Nylander (@wmnylander) from wearing his slides! 🤣❄️ (🎥: IG/rasmussandin) pic.twitter.com/AHwzQLMJ8A — NHL (@NHL) January 18, 2022

Captain John Tavares told media members that the snow caused him to spend over an hour shovelling his driveway. But per his foundation’s Instagram, it looks like he at least got some fun in with his son, Jace.

And once he got on the road, Tavares probably had an easier time than most drivers.

“Luckily, I have a truck,” Tavares quipped.

Vancouver native Alex Kerfoot said he’d “never seen the roads that bad” in Toronto.

Sportsnet’s Luke Fox added that “everyone” made it onto the ice on time, despite a few players missing the team meeting.

The Leafs are back in action tomorrow night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden before taking on the Islanders on Saturday night at their second-ever visit to the newly built UBS Arena.