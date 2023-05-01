If you’re keen on being in the middle of all the action when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Florida Panthers in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, you’ll be delighted to hear that Maple Leafs Square is expanding its fan-favourite viewing parties to include an additional viewing zone.

Fans at Maple Leafs Tailgates will now have access to two additional big screens during both home and away games in Maple Leafs Square.

The extension is set to run along Bremner Boulevard from York Street to Lower Simcoe Street. Fans with a Zone 1 pass (the existing tailgate area) will enter at York Street and Bremner Boulevard, and fans with the new Zone 2 pass will enter through Lower Simcoe Street and Bremner Boulevard.

Existing food and beverage retailers will continue to operate and alcohol service will be limited to licensed retailers on the property.

Need more room for all The Passion ™️🔹 We’re expanding the square for Round Two!! — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) May 1, 2023

Fans in every Tailgate zone must register for a free mobile pass on the Toronto Maple Leafs app, and Ontario residents even have the opportunity to register for early access by signing up to be a Maple Leafs Insider.

Passes drop at 1 pm the day prior to each big game, and you can register for a maximum of four passes per event.

On each mobile pass, you’ll find a designation of the viewing zone that’s distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis, with zones closest to Scotiabank Arena filling first.

If you don’t want to miss history in the making, make sure to secure your passes on Monday afternoon before the Maple Leafs face off against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday at 7 pm.