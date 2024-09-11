MacKinnon comes to Marner's defense, praises Leafs star

Amid swirling trade rumours and contract negotiations, Toronto Maple Leafs fans have been tough on forward Mitch Marner throughout the offseason.

But if there’s one person not buying the criticism, it’s Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon.

The reigning Hart Trophy winner had high praise for Marner, who he’s been training with alongside Sidney Crosby and other NHL stars at Vail camp in Colorado.

“It’s a hard league to win in and obviously, I think Marner gets a lot of flak in Toronto, but he’s honestly one of the best players in the league,” MacKinnon told Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff this week. “I play with some of the best players in the league, and then I skate with Marner and he’s right up there with anyone. Especially at that Vail camp, there [are] a lot of good players, and he’s stuck out as one of the best.”

Training alongside some of the top talent in the league, the Stanley Cup champion also noted that the Toronto winger stood out, even in a group packed with elite NHL talent.

“He’s always been impressive,” MacKinnon continued. “Even back in 2017 at the World Championships, he had just finished his rookie year, and you could see he was something special. He’s still just as talented—if not more—today.”

Marner netted 85 points in 69 regular season games with the Leafs last year but managed just one goal and two assists over seven playoff games. As he enters the final year of his six-year deal, which carries a $10.93 million cap hit, the 27-year-old could become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

As they continue to make new additions to their roster, the Leafs will kick off their 2024-25 campaign on October 9 with a road game against the Montreal Canadiens.