Canada’s newest ultra-low-cost airline, Lynx Air, is introducing flight routes from both Toronto to Halifax this summer.

The airline officially launched in April and currently services destinations across Canada, including Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto Pearson, Hamilton, and Halifax.

Beginning in late June, passengers will be able to fly between Toronto and Halifax with Lynx. The airline will also link Hamilton with the Nova Scotia capital city.

Lynx says it will initially operate three services a week between Toronto and Halifax, beginning June 30, 2022. The airline plans to expand the service to five times per week at the end of July.

“Lynx is proud to be bringing competition and choice to beautiful Atlantic Canada,” Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx, said in a press release.

“Halifax is Canada’s second largest coastal city, and gateway to beautiful Nova Scotia, renowned for its fresh seafood, striking lighthouses and stunning natural landscapes. We are excited to be offering more ultra-affordable travel options for people to visit this wonderful region.”

Flights from Toronto to Halifax are currently available starting at $130 while going from Hamilton to Halifax start from $109 and up.

Lynx operates a fleet of brand-new, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 aircraft and plans to grow to more than 46 aircraft within the next seven years.

The airline’s full flight schedule includes:

The new Halifax flights are available to book now. Lynx is launching a limited-time seat sale to celebrate, offering up to 50% off base fares on all Halifax routes.

The sale runs from May 10 at 12 pm ADT and will end on May 12 at 11:59 pm ADT.

For more information or to book your trip, head over to the Lynx Air website.