Lowry gives thumbs up to "GROAT" nickname from Raptors fans

Vince Carter is getting his jersey retired, but there’s only one GROAT. It’s a nickname every Toronto Raptors fan understands, and it’s used to describe Kyle Lowry.

Lowry is back in Toronto as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, but it’s clear that a piece of his heart is still with the Raptors. It’s also clear that he’ll have his number hanging from the rafters one day.

“I like the name, it’s funny. As long as the fans say it,” Lowry said when asked about the GROAT nickname by Lindsay Dunn of CityNews Toronto.

“For me, it just shows how much they love me and they respect me. I gave pretty much everything — blood, sweat, tears, championship, losses, wins. I gave everything to this place.”

“It’s a pretty cool name.”

Lowry on Raptors fans call him The GROAT#raptors pic.twitter.com/g4q21kErNU — Lindsay Dunn (@LindsayDunnTV) October 25, 2024

Lowry ranks first all-time in Raptors history for three-point field goals (1,518), assists (4,277), steals (873), and triple-doubles (16).

He also leads in a couple of advanced stats categories, namely win shares (74.5) and value over replacement player (31.8).

He’s second only to DeMar DeRozan in games played (601).

The 2019 NBA Finals cemented Lowry’s GROAT status, punctuated with a 26-point performance in the clinching game.