Charles Barkley butchers trivia question about the Toronto Raptors

Charles Barkley might forever be remembered as one of the best players to ever suit up in an NBA game, but don’t expect him to be a trivia guru — especially when it comes to the Toronto Raptors.

With the NBA season starting this week, Barkley and his pals on Inside the NBA went through one of their regular segments, titled “Who He Play For?”

For those unfamiliar, the bit pokes fun at Barkley’s less-than-stellar knowledge of where a few non-star players have ended up.

Given five names, Barkley had a set goal of getting two of them correct, but would need to hit on his final one to hit the mark.

His cohosts pulled up 38-year-old Garrett Temple, who is in his second season with the Raptors and is now on his 12th NBA team.

“Garrett Temple’s still in the league?” Barkley replied incredulously when seeing the veteran forward pop up.

"You've missed the same guy 7 years in a row" 😆 Chuck's performance in "Who He Play For?" was NOT one to remember pic.twitter.com/D7XqfQw7wA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 25, 2024

“He’s a ‘Who he Play For’ Hall of Famer,” Ernie Johnson replied before Barkley guessed Temple was on the Portland Trailblazers.

“And why would I watch the Toronto Raptors?” Barkley asked before Johnson shot back with the fact Barkley has frequently called Toronto one of his favourite cities.

“It is my favourite city… but I’m not gonna watch the Raptors!” Barkley retorted.

“That’s seven years in a row we asked you the same guy!” Kenny Smith chirped Barkley about getting Temple’s team wrong in an ongoing bit.

“All you needed to do was find out in the offseason where Garrett Temple was playing, and you would’ve had one going in,” Johnson added.

Given that Toronto has missed the postseason two years in a row and got blown out by 30 points on opening night, we’ll forgive him for not being 100% tuned into Canada’s lone NBA team.

But if Temple does return for yet another NBA season next year, in Toronto or elsewhere, Barkley should have no excuses for getting him wrong once again.