Did you buy a lottery ticket last week?

Because someone just won a life-changing $11 million during the Lotto 649 draw on April 30. The winning numbers for Saturday’s draw are 09, 11, 14, 16, 20, 43, and 32.

We’re still waiting on details about the lucky winner and have reached out to OLG for more information.

Numbers didn’t match up? Don’t worry, there’s another draw coming up on Wednesday, May 4, for $5 million.

Previously, Pauline Gadsby, 76, from Mississauga won $5 million after playing the Lotto 649.

“I was in complete shock! I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “My daughter is my best friend, and I was happy to share this moment with her.”

Family was also on winner Julian Richards‘ mind. Richards won the Lotto 649 jackpot of $7 million. Richards, who has been playing the lottery for most of his life said that he plans to buy a home for his children so they can be near each other and he can babysit his grandkids.

“They are so happy for me and told me I am deserving of this prize,” he said. “It made me feel good to hear them say that.”