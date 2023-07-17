Restaurant chain Local Public Eatery is expanding in Toronto and this time it’s moving to a new neighbourhood.

The popular pub’s third Toronto location is coming to the corner of Adelaide and York Street in the Financial District, hoping to soon capitalize on the gradual return to office of downtown workers.

The neighbourhood is not devoid of places for pub food, drinks and good times.

You might also like: Grocery store closing after 40 years in Toronto and locals are heartbroken

Fast-food chain to launch its first-ever burger at locations across Canada

There's a "Mamma Mia"-themed dining experience coming to Toronto

There’s plenty of that to go around from nearby spots like Beertown Public House, Rabbit Hole and the Walrus Pub just to name a few but it’s quite likely that the Local will still draw a crowd. It just seems to have a formula that works.

Officially, this will be Local’s 15th location in Canada.

Its first in Toronto opened in Liberty Village in 2014, followed by the one in Leaside.

According to a statement from Local’s management, the wheels have been in motion at this new location for some time, and with construction already well underway to reconfigure the interior space, a grand opening could be coming before the end of the year.

“We don’t have a firm date yet,” the statement reads, “but we anticipate late 2023, assuming construction stays on schedule!”

Scheduled to open just in time for the holidays, the new Adelaide location will bring the full roster of pub fare that the Local has built its reputation on, while offering all the cocktails and drinks that a group of picky 20-somethings could dream up.

Local will be located at 141 Adelaide Street West.