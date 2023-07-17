After a four-decade run as one of Toronto’s most beloved independent grocers, Sun Valley’s last surviving location will be closing its doors at the end of the month.

Opened in 1986, the Sun Valley Supermarket in Scarborough has been an integral part of the community fabric for what has felt like a lifetime.

Despite the forces of redevelopment steadily replacing local business after local business with new condos, Sun Valley was one of the few that had been able to endure — until now.

Scheduled to close indefinitely on July 29, the Danforth Road store is the focal point of a development proposal that intends to demolish the supermarket and construct a 12-storey condo in its stead.

But while store manager Jim Bexis, who was responsible for opening this location back in the ’80s, told blogTO that preparing to say goodbye to his business has been “bittersweet,” it’s the community of loyal customers that is taking the news hardest.

Parting words have been flooding in across the local neighbourhood Facebook groups, with people expressing a mix of emotions.

Sadness is one of them, as shoppers come to terms with the loss of a revered institution, but frustration is also clear, with numerous posts chastising both the City’s planning department and the developers for failing to recognize the value of independent businesses within the local community.

Of course, one can’t ignore the fear either, with many locals frantically taking to the internet in search of recommendations for new places to buy olives and feta cheese.

Based on popular opinion, it’s looking like Kostas is your best bet.

With just two weeks left in business, Bexis told blogTO that above all, he feels gratitude for being able to be a part of the community.

“I’ve loved it, and we’ve loved being here,” he said. “I have a lot of good customers and a lot of good memories so that’s the hard part.”

Still, Bexis is looking on the bright side of the situation.

With the store closing after almost 40 years, he and his partner are “looking forward to seeing what life has in store for us.”