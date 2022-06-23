Toronto has ranked eighth in 2022’s most liveable cities of the world, as per a new report from The Economist.

The news outlet’s intelligence unit publishes a yearly Global Liveability Index, rounding up cities of the world and ranking them according to their living conditions.

It analyzes the culture, stability, healthcare, infrastructure, and education a city has to offer to come to its conclusion.

Which city topped @TheEIU’s Liveability Index this year? Find out on “The Intelligence” https://t.co/epPUjedCS6 pic.twitter.com/o0DetmEhNx — The Economist (@TheEconomist) June 23, 2022

Last year, Toronto didn’t make it into the top 10 at all — no Canadian city did. Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto had all slipped down the top 10 rankings due to “heightened stress on healthcare resources during the second wave of the pandemic,” The Economist said

Now, Calgary and Vancouver have climbed up to the third and fifth spots for the most liveable cities, and Toronto is finally picking up pace at #8.

Toronto’s stability score was 95.0, and we got perfect scores in the healthcare and education categories.

Our culture and environment got a 95.4, and we rated our lowest in infrastructure at 89.3 — which is still quite high, considering the condition of our public transit system, but don’t quote us on that.

The capital city of Vienna, Austria, which had vanished from the top 10 last year, is back at its 2019 position — #1. It boasts perfect scores in four categories and near-perfect scores in the rest.

Vienna was followed by Copenhagen, Zurich, Calgary, Vancouver, Geneva, Frankfurt, Toronto, Amsterdam, Osaka, and Melbourne.