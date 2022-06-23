Good news! Toronto back to ranking among top 10 most liveable cities globally
Toronto has ranked eighth in 2022’s most liveable cities of the world, as per a new report from The Economist.
The news outlet’s intelligence unit publishes a yearly Global Liveability Index, rounding up cities of the world and ranking them according to their living conditions.
It analyzes the culture, stability, healthcare, infrastructure, and education a city has to offer to come to its conclusion.
Toronto’s stability score was 95.0, and we got perfect scores in the healthcare and education categories.
Our culture and environment got a 95.4, and we rated our lowest in infrastructure at 89.3 — which is still quite high, considering the condition of our public transit system, but don’t quote us on that.
The capital city of Vienna, Austria, which had vanished from the top 10 last year, is back at its 2019 position — #1. It boasts perfect scores in four categories and near-perfect scores in the rest.
Vienna was followed by Copenhagen, Zurich, Calgary, Vancouver, Geneva, Frankfurt, Toronto, Amsterdam, Osaka, and Melbourne.