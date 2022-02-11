A Look Inside: stunning Little Italy home sells for $646,000 over asking (PHOTOS)

Keeping up with Toronto’s highly competitive real estate market, a Little Italy home has just been sold for way over its asking price.

It’s a sun-filled detached property in the Palmerston-Little Italy neighbourhood. Listed by Sage Real Estate Limited at $1,829,000, 574 Manning Avenue was sold for $2,475,000 after only six days on the market.

The three-bedroom home was recently renovated and is located just outside the downtown core, according to the listing.

It spans 1,500 to 2,000 sq ft and includes a partially finished basement. It’s also a convenient walking distance from shops and restaurants on Harbord Street and Bloor Street West.

The home is set away from the street and features a landscaped front garden and an enclosed backyard. It also comes with a parking spot that accommodates one car.

Inside are three spacious bedrooms and three bathrooms to match. The primary bedroom is airy, with plenty of glass windows and door space to let in the daylight.

And then there’s the home’s star attraction: the updated galley-style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, navy blue cabinets, and a massive island with a retro design, complete with a stylish sink.

A chipped white brick wall keeps the space balances out the industrial feel of the kitchen by keeping it cozy and rustic-looking.

Next to the kitchen is the dining area with a space-saving built-in bench. There’s even a seating/storage area that would make for a cozy reading nook.

Once again, massive windows let in plenty of natural light, making the space look even more prominent.

There’s more two-tone cabinetry and shelves around the home, ensuring that the new homeowners don’t have to worry much about storage and downsizing before moving in.