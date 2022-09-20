Liljegren, Engvall to miss Leafs' start of training camp with mystery injuries

A pair of Toronto Maple Leafs are set to miss timing at the team’s upcoming training camp.

Defenceman Timothy Liljegren and forward Pierre Engvall will be out for at least the start of the Leafs’ training camp, with Liljegren expected to miss the entirety of the camp.

No info is available yet on the severity or details of either injury, with details expected in the coming days.

TSN’s Chris Johnston was the first to report the news of Liljegren’s projected absence.

“The team isn’t commenting on the situation today but says it will address Liljegren’s status in more detail when camp opens tomorrow,” Johnston added.

Morgan Rielly, Jake Muzzin, T.J. Brodie, Justin Holl, and Mark Giordano are expected to return to the Leafs’ defensive group, while Rasmus Sandin remains as an unsigned, restricted free agent. The Liljegren injury does open doors for Victor Mete and Jordie Benn, two NHL veterans who are fighting for a roster spot.

Liljegren has played parts of three seasons for the Maple Leafs. He has five goals, 19 assists, and a plus-minus of +11 in 74 games.

Meanwhile, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli had the intel on Engvall.

#Leafs injury news: sources say forward Pierre Engvall will be out for the start of training camp. Team is awaiting re-evaluation to set a timeline. It's not out of the question Engvall is ready to begin regular season. But it's possible (likely?) that he misses a chunk of time. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 20, 2022

“It’s not out of the question Engvall is ready to begin regular season. But it’s possible (likely?) that he misses a chunk of time,” Seravalli added.

Engvall has 30 goals and 32 assists over 168 games with the Leafs over the same three-year span.