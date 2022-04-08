Leslieville just got its first modular container laneway suite (PHOTOS)

Container laneway suites have officially arrived in Leslieville, with a modular container suite being a first for the Toronto neighbourhood.

The suite is a 225 square foot studio with a little kitchenette, and it is a first in Toronto. The container suite was built by Ballance Containers, connecting to the main home’s electrical, water, and sanitation systems.

The suite was built in four weeks and is much quicker and easier than a traditional build, according to a press release. The modular suite also allows the owners to add a second floor in the future if they desire.

The owner turned to the Ballance Containers to help solve a problem. Her brother was living in a $2,000 per month apartment in Toronto. Being retired and having some health issues, she wanted to help him live close-by, independently and on a smaller budget.

The container laneway suite itself cost the client $80,000; it cost another $52,000 for delivery, installation, laneway preparation, permits, connections and landscaping. Laneway housing takes about two to four months to complete, compared to upwards of a year for traditional construction.

The installation itself only takes a day or two, so it’s a far less convenient project than a traditional build. Your neighbours will be happy with that short period of construction time, too!