Here are some Toronto homes on the market for under $500,000 (PHOTOS)
Apr 6 2022, 8:34 pm
With the average price of a Toronto home now hovering at $1.3 million, it’s no wonder that 62% of millennials say they’ve decided to wait for prices to go down before buying a home.
But if you’re ready to buy a home now, with a little perseverance you can find some gems for under $500,000.
Some of these homes might need some minor updates and you might have to forgo conveniences like an in-unit washer/dryer. Others, however, have been fully renovated and one even comes with two parking spots.
Here are some great finds courtesy of Zoocasa.
210 – 3390 Weston Road East – $449,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 800-899 sq ft
- One parking
- Private balcony, washer/dryer, newly renovated, and close to the highway
1406 – 5 San Romano Way – $449,900
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 800-899 sq ft
- One parking
- Private balcony, washer/dryer, near Yorkgate Mall, and close to the highway
1212 – 320 Dixon Road – $459,999
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 900 to 999 sq ft
- One parking
- Private balcony, near supermarket, and close to the highway
1001 – 234 Albion Road – $479,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 1,000 to 1,199 sq ft
- Two parking
- Fully renovated, washer/dryer, private balcony, pool, and near highways 400 and 401
1510 – 28 Olive Avenue – $488,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 500 to 599 sq ft
- One parking
- One locker, washer/dryer, private balcony, and close to the TTC
306 – 301 Prudential Drive – $498,000
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 1,400 to 1,599 sq ft
- One parking
- One locker, newly renovated, washer/dryer, and close to shops and restaurants