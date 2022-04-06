Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

Century 21 Heritage Group Ltd.

With the average price of a Toronto home now hovering at $1.3 million, it’s no wonder that 62% of millennials say they’ve decided to wait for prices to go down before buying a home.

But if you’re ready to buy a home now, with a little perseverance you can find some gems for under $500,000.

Some of these homes might need some minor updates and you might have to forgo conveniences like an in-unit washer/dryer. Others, however, have been fully renovated and one even comes with two parking spots.

210 – 3390 Weston Road East – $449,000

Century 21 Heritage Group Ltd.

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 800-899 sq ft
  • One parking
  • Private balcony, washer/dryer, newly renovated, and close to the highway

1406 – 5 San Romano Way – $449,900

Right at Home Realty Inc.

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 800-899 sq ft
  • One parking
  • Private balcony, washer/dryer, near Yorkgate Mall, and close to the highway

1212 – 320 Dixon Road – $459,999

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 900 to 999 sq ft
  • One parking
  • Private balcony, near supermarket, and close to the highway

1001 – 234 Albion Road – $479,900

HomeLife Landmark Realty Inc.

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 1,000 to 1,199 sq ft
  • Two parking
  • Fully renovated, washer/dryer, private balcony, pool, and near highways 400 and 401

1510 – 28 Olive Avenue – $488,000

Re/max Realtron Realty Inc.

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 500 to 599 sq ft
  • One parking
  • One locker, washer/dryer, private balcony, and close to the TTC

306 – 301 Prudential Drive – $498,000

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 1,400 to 1,599 sq ft
  • One parking
  • One locker, newly renovated, washer/dryer, and close to shops and restaurants
