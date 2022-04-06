With the average price of a Toronto home now hovering at $1.3 million, it’s no wonder that 62% of millennials say they’ve decided to wait for prices to go down before buying a home.

But if you’re ready to buy a home now, with a little perseverance you can find some gems for under $500,000.

Some of these homes might need some minor updates and you might have to forgo conveniences like an in-unit washer/dryer. Others, however, have been fully renovated and one even comes with two parking spots.

Here are some great finds courtesy of Zoocasa.

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

800-899 sq ft

One parking

Private balcony, washer/dryer, newly renovated, and close to the highway

One bedroom

One bathroom

800-899 sq ft

One parking

Private balcony, washer/dryer, near Yorkgate Mall, and close to the highway

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

900 to 999 sq ft

One parking

Private balcony, near supermarket, and close to the highway

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

1,000 to 1,199 sq ft

Two parking

Fully renovated, washer/dryer, private balcony, pool, and near highways 400 and 401

One bedroom

One bathroom

500 to 599 sq ft

One parking

One locker, washer/dryer, private balcony, and close to the TTC