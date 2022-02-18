After a mere eight days on the market, this Leaside home on the east side of Toronto was sold for $500,000 over asking.

The house, located at 116 Airdrie Road, hit the market with a listing price of $1,599,990 and quickly sold for $2,165,000. Despite the final price, the home still sold a little below the $2,250,780 average asking price of property in the area.

That would perhaps give the new homeowners more flexibility to renovate.

At 1,100 to 1,500 square feet, the home certainly has plenty of space. However, the interior is in need of updates: the basement, kitchen, and bathroom feature a mismatched mix of wood and faux wood panelling. There are also plenty of shutters. According to the listing, the house is estimated to be around 50 to 100 years old.

Perhaps the key feature of the home is the log fireplace in the living room.

The two bedrooms are decently sized; one even comes with a walk-in closet and a mantle. The home comes with two bathrooms. The bathroom featured in the listing looks fairly small, which seems standard for the age of the home.

Downstairs is a finished basement with popcorn ceilings and an office/family room with dark wood flooring and wall panelling to match. There’s also a third bedroom in the basement.

Outside is a pretty large yard with a deck and a shed. The home also comes with two parking spots and is centrally located near parks, shops, and schools.

But even with the dated fixtures and finishes, this home still looks comfortable and ready for its new owners.