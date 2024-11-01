Leafs may be looking to flip new defenceman Benning: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs made headlines earlier this week when they traded defenceman Timothy Liljegren to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for fellow blueliner Matt Benning and a pair of draft picks.

But while Benning has yet to make his debut in blue and white, there are already talks of him finding a new home.

During Friday’s episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman noted that the 30-year-old’s place with the Leafs is all but secure.

“I think it is very possible that the Leafs will try and flip [Matt] Benning,” said Friedman, noting Toronto’s lack of open roster spots. “I heard he was on a flight to Toronto today, but I think it’s possible Toronto tries to flip him. Right now they’re a full roster, and somebody’s gonna have to get moved.”

With newly signed defenseman Jani Hakanpaa set to occupy a roster spot as he returns from a knee injury, Toronto Sun reporter Terry Koshan recently asked Benning if he’d considered rumours that his new tenure could be short-lived.

“That’s your guys’ job,” Benning replied. “I don’t really look into that. Whatever comes, comes.”

With that in mind, the St. Albert, Alberta native is mainly occupied with making a positive first impression.

“[I’ve] got to make it hard on decision-making to keep me here. If I get an opportunity to get in and do well with it, that’s all I can control,” he added.

Drafted 175th overall by the Boston Bruins in 2012, Benning has 464 games of NHL experience under his belt. He’s logged 17 goals and 102 points over eight seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, and Sharks.

As they continue to map out the future of their blue line, the Leafs will take on the St. Louis Blues on the road this Saturday.