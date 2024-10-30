Maple Leafs trade Timothy Liljegren to San Jose

The Toronto Maple Leafs have completed an early-season trade with the San Jose Sharks.

Timothy Liljegren is heading to San Jose in exchange for defenceman Matt Benning, a third-round pick in 2025, and a sixth-rounder in 2026.

Liljegren is a serviceable NHL defenceman but failed to live up to the first-round hype after Toronto took him 17th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft. He scored 65 points in 197 games as a member of the Leafs.

The 25-year-old blueliner had been on the trade block for weeks, with reports filtering out earlier this month. Liljegren is set to earn $3 million per season this season and next, before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

The Leafs save cap space in this deal, as Benning has two years left on a contract paying him $1.25 million per season.

Benning has 464 games of NHL experience with the Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, and San Jose Sharks.

More to come…