SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Maple Leafs trade Timothy Liljegren to San Jose

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Oct 30 2024, 10:48 pm
Maple Leafs trade Timothy Liljegren to San Jose
John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs have completed an early-season trade with the San Jose Sharks.

Timothy Liljegren is heading to San Jose in exchange for defenceman Matt Benning, a third-round pick in 2025, and a sixth-rounder in 2026.

Liljegren is a serviceable NHL defenceman but failed to live up to the first-round hype after Toronto took him 17th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft. He scored 65 points in 197 games as a member of the Leafs.

The 25-year-old blueliner had been on the trade block for weeks, with reports filtering out earlier this month. Liljegren is set to earn $3 million per season this season and next, before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

The Leafs save cap space in this deal, as Benning has two years left on a contract paying him $1.25 million per season.

Benning has 464 games of NHL experience with the Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, and San Jose Sharks.

More to come…

ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop